$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFX1E55LKF43269
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T587A
- Mileage 98,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E55LKF43269.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 98,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1E55LKF43269.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty PLATINUM 72,891 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar XF Premium 220,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 32,826 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2020 Ford F-150