2020 Ford F-350

$96,995 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 8 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7768164

7768164 Stock #: 22T13A

22T13A VIN: 1FT8W3BT1LED56300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 22T13A

Mileage 47,813 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Additional Features Navigation System 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.