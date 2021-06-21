2020 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7442099

7442099 Stock #: 21MU18A

21MU18A VIN: 1FA6P8CF9L5160539

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 21MU18A

Mileage 15,026 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive 6 Speed Manual Interior Compass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.