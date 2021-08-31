2020 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7711573

7711573 Stock #: 21T668A

21T668A VIN: 1FA6P8TH4L5151619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21T668A

Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.