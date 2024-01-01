$38,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2020 Ford Ranger
Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$38,998
+ taxes & licensing
53,285KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH3LLA04983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U229AA
- Mileage 53,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $40168 - Our Price is just $38998!
A truly compelling off-road vehicle, this Ford Ranger comes with exceptional capabilities and unparalleled potential. This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 53,285 kms. It's lightning blue in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sync 3, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH3LLA04983.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 18" Machined Alum w/Stealth Grey Pockets
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Speakers
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
2020 Ford Ranger