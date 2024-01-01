$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,153KM
VIN 1FTER4FHXLLA27855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 45,153 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, Automatic Emergency Braking.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FHXLLA27855.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Front Bucket Seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather-wrapped shifter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
XLT Sport Appearance Package
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Sport Box Decal
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Front premium cloth bucket seats
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Terrain management system
MANUAL-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW
SYNC 3
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Exterior parking camera rear
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH RECEIVER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL
5" RECTANGULAR BLACK RUNNING BOARDS
4G LTE
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6-Speakers
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
FX4 Off-Road Bodyside Decal
Magnetic Wheel-Lip Moulding
Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround
Exposed Front Tow Hooks
Off-Road Screen in Cluster
Special Suspension - Off-Road Shocks
Magnetic Front & Rear Bumper
FX4 Off-Road Package w/TEW
Black Grille w/Magnetic Surround & Bars
Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Power Glass
8-Way Pwr Driver w/Pwr Lumbar & Heated Driver/Pass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2020 Ford Ranger