$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi - Leather Seats - Navigation
2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi - Leather Seats - Navigation
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,790KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H78LB500841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nh883p
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.25 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
A/V remote: CabinControl
Radio: 264-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
2020 Honda Pilot