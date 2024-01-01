$31,007+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Navigation
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude - Navigation
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$31,007
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,182KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG0LC157288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24MR14A
- Mileage 63,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Power Liftgate!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the 2020 Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, writes Car and Driver This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 63,182 kms. It's diamond black crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude has incredible value, as the long list of features include Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built in navigation, heated front seats, leather seats w/perforated suede, remote engine start and a power liftgate. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger dark aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive 12 way power seats with power lumbar adjustments, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG0LC157288.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
GPS Antenna Input
Apple CarPlay
Google Android Auto
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Normal Duty Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
USB Mobile Projection
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay Capable
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
506 Watt Amplifier
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
ParkSense
Premium Lighting Group
Advanced Brake Assist
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE
Leather-Faced w/Perforated Suede Seats
Protech Group
4G LTE Wi-Fi
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM
Dark Altitude Accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$31,007
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee