Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!

At every glance, the Lexus RX makes a powerful statement. Dynamic lines frame the bold spindle grille, commanding attention with its chrome-plated border. This 2020 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, this 2020 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUVs. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This SUV has 86,134 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RXs trim level is 350 AWD. This RX 350 is equipped with a power moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview and side mirrors, blind spot monitor, pre collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, 8 inch display, Lexus premium audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks on the interior with power liftgate, smart key with push button start and remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting with fog lamps making the exterior really work for you. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning.

2020 Lexus RX

86,134 KM

$39,007

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX

350 AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

2020 Lexus RX

350 AWD - Sunroof - Cooled Seats

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$39,007

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,134KM
VIN 2T2HZMDA8LC247131

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24MR17A
  • Mileage 86,134 KM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Apple CarPlay

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane departure warning system

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.329 Axle Ratio

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Headlight cleaning
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
12 Speakers

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert

POWER MOONROOF

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Perforated leather seat surfaces
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect
Radio: Lexus Display Audio

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010

$39,007

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2020 Lexus RX