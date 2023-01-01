2020 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 3 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10369965

10369965 Stock #: 23T606A

23T606A VIN: JA4AJ4AW6LU601416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,371 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Additional Features Premium Audio

