$18,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,165KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5CV8LL477458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24KC83A
- Mileage 79,165 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring
This 2020 Nissan Kicks is impressive in all aspects, offering ample room, impressive utility, and attractive styling. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This SUV has 79,165 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
This 2020 Nissan Kicks is impressive in all aspects, offering ample room, impressive utility, and attractive styling. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This SUV has 79,165 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport steering wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.927 Axle Ratio
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Blind spot warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2017 Ford Transit Connect XLT 131,000 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S 87,654 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 67,124 KM $32,788 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2020 Nissan Kicks