2020 Nissan Kicks

79,165 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,165KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8LL477458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24KC83A
  • Mileage 79,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring

This 2020 Nissan Kicks is impressive in all aspects, offering ample room, impressive utility, and attractive styling. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.

One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2020 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out for its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it an extremely compelling option. Whether this Nissan Kicks is just getting groceries or hauling you and your gear for a weekend getaway, this Kicks can do it all in style and comfort. This SUV has 79,165 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport steering wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.927 Axle Ratio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM Audio System

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Blind spot warning

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

