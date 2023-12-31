$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST
2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
11,589KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CW4LW378306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, ProPILOT ASSIST, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!
Get a $500 Winter Tire Credit and a season of no charge tire storage all December long at Bourgeois Midland Hyundai when you purchase of finance any in-stock used vehicle! Offer expires December 31st, 2023. See a member of our team for complete details.
With a stylish exterior and a well-appointed and roomy cabin, this 2020 Nissan Qashqai stands out in the competitive crossover segment. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 11,589 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
NissanConnect
ProPILOT ASSIST
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
6.39 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather-appointed seat trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats
NissanConnect w/Navigation
NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/Navigation
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Nissan Qashqai