Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/free-credit-check/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a><strong> </strong>to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

73,854 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle
12743412

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 12743412
  2. 12743412
  3. 12743412
  4. 12743412
  5. 12743412
  6. 12743412
  7. 12743412
  8. 12743412
  9. 12743412
  10. 12743412
  11. 12743412
  12. 12743412
  13. 12743412
  14. 12743412
  15. 12743412
  16. 12743412
  17. 12743412
  18. 12743412
  19. 12743412
  20. 12743412
  21. 12743412
  22. 12743412
  23. 12743412
  24. 12743412
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT2LS141661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:

At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Ford F-450 Super Duty DRW 16,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Midland, ON
2021 Ford F-150 226,358 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Midland, ON
2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle 60,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2020 RAM 1500 Classic