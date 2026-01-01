$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?
For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.
Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.
Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.
Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.
Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:
At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!
Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
+ taxes & licensing>
705-526-2278