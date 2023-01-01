Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

64,209 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9955166
  • Stock #: PT0291
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7LS125590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT0291
  • Mileage 64,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2020 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


*Our inventory is shared between our Midland and Parry Sound locations. To avoid disappointment, it is best to call or text ahead to ensure your preferred vehicle is here and ready to test drive! Call or text us at 705-526-2278* Come check this vehicle out at our Bourgeois Motors Ltd dealership at 281 Cranston Crescent, Midland or call us at +1 (877) 521-2278 for details. PRICE PLUS HST & LIC. ALL CREDITS APPLIED. SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS. Bourgeois Motors are one of the top 5% Ford Dealerships in ALL OF Canada! Proudly serving our customers since 1945, we are committed to making you feel like part of our family. We deliver Ontario wide and will always beat the lowest advertised price. www.bourgeoismotors.com.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

