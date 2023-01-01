2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9955166

9955166 Stock #: PT0291

PT0291 VIN: 1C6RR7LT7LS125590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PT0291

Mileage 64,209 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Convenience Console Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.