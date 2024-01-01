$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 5500
HD Chassis Cab SLT
2020 RAM 5500
HD Chassis Cab SLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
VIN 3C7WRNFL6LG106096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram chassis cab is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2020 Ram 5500HD Chassis Cab is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ram chassis cab delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven Ram reliability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive Ram chassis cab is ready for anything thanks to its unstoppable power! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 104,000 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 360HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our 5500HD Chassis Cab's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 5500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features such as a Class V trailering package, chrome clad wheels, power windows, locks and power heated mirrors, a sliding rear window, chrome bumpers and front grille, SiriusXM radio, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C7WRNFL6LG106096.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Speed Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Temperature & Compass Gauge
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Rear Folding Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
glove box
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Rear dome lamp
Front Reading Lights
Dual Glove Boxes
Front beverage holders
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Carpet Floor Covering
Storage Tray
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Vinyl shift knob
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Front armrest w/cupholders
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
5" Touchscreen
Tire Pressure Information System
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Electric shift-on-the-fly transfer case
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
4.44 Rear Axle Ratio
220-Amp Alternator
400-Watt Inverter
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
GPS Antenna Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Exterior
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Fog Lamps
Black-Out Tape
Bright grille surround
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Bright front bumper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Power Sliding Window
SLT Badge
Black Exterior Mirrors
Body Insulation
Black wheel flares
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps
Mirror Running Lights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Rear Back-up Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Luxury Group
19.5" x 6" steel wheels
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
SiriusXM
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0
ADD BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING
WHEELS: 19.5" X 6" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM
BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
VOLTAGE MONITORING AUTO IDLE-UP SYS
Body-Colour & Bright Door Handles
Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert
HD Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Dual Remote USB Charging Ports
Locking Lower Glove Box
Electrical Accessory Group
Manual DPF Regeneration
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2YG SLT
83.1L (18.3-Gal) Fuel Tank
140 km/h (87 mph) Maximum Speed
Satin Chrome Key Fob
Traveller/Mini Trip Computer
FRONT DOOR ACOUSTIC GLASS
OVERHEAD CUP HOLDER LAMP
MAP/COURTESY LAMP
TINTED ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD
7" Colour In-Cluster Display
Passenger Sun Visor w/Illuminated Mirror
Painted IP Bezels w/Hydrographics
Platinum Grille
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2020 RAM 5500