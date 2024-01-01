$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2020 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
73,483KM
Used
VIN JTEBU5JR9L5787945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Seats!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Ready for any adventure, this Toyota 4Runner is the real deal. This 2020 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 73,483 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. This 4Runner is anything but barebones with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, an 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, SiriusXM, USB input, a rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, front recovery tow hooks and skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, a tow hitch with 4 and 7 pin connectors, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, heated power side mirrors, fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Seats, Softex Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Skid Plates
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.727 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
SofTex Seats
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Radio: Audio Plus
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2020 Toyota 4Runner