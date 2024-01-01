$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
L
2020 Toyota Corolla
L
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,800KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE2LP034369
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T184A
- Mileage 33,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Toyota Corolla is ready to create something unforgettable. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This low mileage sedan has just 33,800 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is L. This impressive Corolla L comes with sleek Bi-LED headlights, an easy to use 7 inch touchscreen display featuring Scout GPS Link, Apple CarPlay, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a crisp rear view camera. Additional features include remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Exterior
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Toyota Safety Sense
Appearance: analog
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2020 Toyota Corolla