2020 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Crew Cab
2020 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Crew Cab
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
VIN 5TFDY5F14LX887606
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T315A
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Compare at $42740 - Our Price is just $41495!
The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2020 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Crew Cab. A truck you can count on, this premium Tundra SR5 comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, chrome grille surround, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 7 stereo speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
18" Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay
Connected Services by Toyota
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.30 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
EZ Lift Tailgate
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Bumpers: chrome
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Safety Connect
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Radio: Audio Plus
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
2020 Toyota Tundra