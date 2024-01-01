$31,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,178KM
VIN LRBFZPR48MD182395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $32440 - Our Price is just $31495!
A quiet interior, comfortable ride quality, and attractive styling make this Buick Envision a hard crossover to resist. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2021 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2021 Buick Envision. This SUV has 41,178 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. Stepping up to this Envision with Essence trim adds perforated leather seats, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, larger aluminum wheels and power heated front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Power Seats, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
18" machined aluminum wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
7 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
USB Ports
Lane Change Alert
SiriusXM
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster
3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio
USB charging-only ports
Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo
Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Buick connected services capable
Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster
Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Enhanced Performance 7-Speaker Audio System
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$31,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2021 Buick Envision