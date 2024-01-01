$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,099KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL79MRSL2MB041356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,099 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 44,099 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 44,099 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Intellibeam
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Ride & handling suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Autonomous braking
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
3.17 Axle Ratio
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Adjustable head restraints: rear w/tilt
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Flat-Folding Front Passenger Seatback
6-Speaker Audio System Feature w/Amplifier
7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Display
Wheels: 17" High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 66,123 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat *5.0L V8, MOONROOF, 4" LIFT KIT* 64,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Explorer Platinum 4,001 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer