Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford! <br> <br> With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing youll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for whats next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 44,099 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Trailblazers trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the regions most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring youll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, weve been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that were ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

44,099 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,099KM
VIN KL79MRSL2MB041356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!

With big-bold style and a small footprint, this Trailblazer sets itself apart from the rest of the pack. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 44,099 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/



At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
2-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Intellibeam

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Ride & handling suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Autonomous braking
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
3.17 Axle Ratio
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Adjustable head restraints: rear w/tilt
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Flat-Folding Front Passenger Seatback
6-Speaker Audio System Feature w/Amplifier
7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen Display
Wheels: 17" High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat for sale in Midland, ON
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 66,123 KM $82,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat *5.0L V8, MOONROOF, 4
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat *5.0L V8, MOONROOF, 4" LIFT KIT* 64,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Midland, ON
2024 Ford Explorer Platinum 4,001 KM $69,995 + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer