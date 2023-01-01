2021 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 2 8 3 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,283 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Lane departure warning system Lane Keep Assist Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.81 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Wheels: 17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Panic Alarm Sync Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights TOUCHSCREEN SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats 4G LTE Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

