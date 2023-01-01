2021 Ford Expedition...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 8 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10236329

10236329 Stock #: MT0594

MT0594 VIN: 1FMJK2AT3MEA06527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MT0594

Mileage 107,806 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.