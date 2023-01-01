2021 Ford Expedition

$59,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 9 8 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,987 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Navigation Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Adjustable Pedals Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Garage door transmitter Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 3.31 AXLE RATIO Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Cooled Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Sunroof POWER RUNNING BOARDS Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Rear Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay 12 Speakers VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Premium Audio Park Assist Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Active Cruise Control Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers 3rd row seats: split-bench Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 4G LTE Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Leather-Trimmed Heated/Ventilated Captain's Chairs Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo/MP3 Capable Wheels: 20" Premium Dark Tarnish-Painted

