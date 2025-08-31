2021 Ford Expedition

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Employee Pricing is BACK at Bourgeois</strong> and the Team at Bourgeois Motors is giving you the chance to SAVE BIG and giving 3 lucky winners to chance to see your favourite sports team play. Every purchase in the month of August is automatically entered to win 1 of 3 Sports Getaway Packages which includes 2 tickets and 2 nights' accommodations. You pick the sport, you pick the team and you pick the city. This offer applies to 2 tickets the regular season game of your choice, NHL, NBA, MLS, PGA, NFL, CFL... you name it, you can go. Terms and conditions do apply, please speak to a member of the team to complete details. Travel extra. Offer expires August 31st, 2025. Winners to be drawn September 15th, 2025. <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/contest-terms-and-conditions/ rel=nofollow>See complete contest terms and conditions.</a></p> <p><strong>Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?</strong></p><p>For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.</p><p>Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.</p><p>We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.</p><p>Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.</p><p>Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.</p> <p><strong>Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:</strong></p><p>At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!</p><p>Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply <a href=https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/free-credit-check/ rel=nofollow><strong>CLICK HERE</strong></a><strong> </strong>to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.</p>

2021 Ford Expedition

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
12882671

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 4X4

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

  1. 12882671
  2. 12882671
  3. 12882671
  4. 12882671
  5. 12882671
  6. 12882671
  7. 12882671
  8. 12882671
  9. 12882671
  10. 12882671
  11. 12882671
  12. 12882671
  13. 12882671
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1MT7MEA21487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT1334
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Employee Pricing is BACK at Bourgeois and the Team at Bourgeois Motors is giving you the chance to SAVE BIG and giving 3 lucky winners to chance to see your favourite sports team play. Every purchase in the month of August is automatically entered to win 1 of 3 Sports Getaway Packages which includes 2 tickets and 2 nights' accommodations. You pick the sport, you pick the team and you pick the city. This offer applies to 2 tickets the regular season game of your choice, NHL, NBA, MLS, PGA, NFL, CFL... you name it, you can go. Terms and conditions do apply, please speak to a member of the team to complete details. Travel extra. Offer expires August 31st, 2025. Winners to be drawn September 15th, 2025. See complete contest terms and conditions.

Why Choose the Bourgeois Auto Group?

For 80 years, Bourgeois Auto Group has been delivering exceptional automotive experiences. Our factor trained teams work to ensure you receive the shopping experience you deserve; whether you're looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle.

Shop 24/7 with our online showroom and chat service, ensuring convenience every step of the way. No hidden fees, full disclosure, and every pre-owned vehicle comes with a Carfax® report for peace of mind.

We offer a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles, all competitively priced using real-time market data. Get the best deal on your purchase and trade-in with our free Live Market Analysis report.

Looking to sell your car? We buy any make or modelno purchase required. Our simple to use online trade valuation tool will provide you with a clear, transparent selling experience whether you buy our car or not.

Backed by hundreds dedicated employees across 4 convenient locations, were here to meet all your automotive needs. Visit us in Midland or Parry Sound and explore our inventory or schedule your next service today.

Financing Your Next Vehicle with Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland:

At Bourgeois Motors Ford, we make financing your next vehicle simple and stress-free! Our team works with trusted lenders to find flexible options tailored to your budget. Drive away with confidenceapply today!

Take advantage of our online pre-qualification tool, backed by Equifax and TD Bank to find the payment that works for you. Simply CLICK HERE to use our secure online credit tool with no impact to your credit.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bourgeois Motors

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 for sale in Midland, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 90 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury AWD for sale in Midland, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Luxury AWD 33,075 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 for sale in Midland, ON
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 122,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Bourgeois Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-526-XXXX

(click to show)

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2021 Ford Expedition