2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum
2021 Ford Explorer
Platinum
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79,449KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8HC9MGA89752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 79,449 kms. It's star white tri-coat in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Platinum. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford Explorer Platinum is an excellent choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and classy exterior styling, a massive sunroof and a larger 10.1 inch color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features perforated Tri-Diamond leather heated and cooled seats with accent stitching, genuine wood trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, LED lights, wireless charging, Ford Co-Pilot360+ featuring active park assist, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, forward collision warning and evasion assist, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8HC9MGA89752.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.31 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
12 Speakers
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Panic Alarm
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST
Ford Co-Pilot360
Tri-Diamond Lthr Htd & Vent Sport Captain's Chairs
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 601A HIGH PACKAGE
Multicontour Seats w/Active Motion
Black Carpet Floor Mats w/Brunello Stitching
Wheels: 21" Bright Machined-Face Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
