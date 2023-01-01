Menu
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 44,111 kms. Its bl in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150s trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera.

2021 Ford F-150

44,111 KM

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XL - Remote Start

2021 Ford F-150

XL - Remote Start

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

44,111KM
Used
VIN 1FTMF1E56MKE72000

  • Exterior Colour BL
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,111 KM

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 44,111 kms. It's bl in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1E56MKE72000.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Post-Collision Braking

AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Rear Step Bumper
Automatic High Beam
Wheels: 17" Silver Steel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear-View Camera
Front wheel independent suspension
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Lane-Keeping System
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
SYNC 4
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking
Cargo Box Lighting
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 4 Speakers

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2021 Ford F-150