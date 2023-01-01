$39,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XL - Remote Start
2021 Ford F-150
XL - Remote Start
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
44,111KM
Used
VIN 1FTMF1E56MKE72000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 44,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 44,111 kms. It's bl in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. As the class leader, this Ford F-150 XL comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking, fully automated headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker audio system, air conditioning, cargo box lights, power door locks, a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTMF1E56MKE72000.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Post-Collision Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Automatic High Beam
Wheels: 17" Silver Steel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear-View Camera
Front wheel independent suspension
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Lane-Keeping System
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
SYNC 4
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking
Cargo Box Lighting
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 4 Speakers
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2021 Ford F-150