Level Kit, Remote Start, 6.5ft Box, Winter Tires, Tow Mirrors, Spray-In Box Liner, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera, Chrome E
Compare at $45308 - Our Price is just $43988!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,353 kms. Its sl in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150s trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E88MFB83504.

2021 Ford F-150

90,353 KM

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5ft Box | Winter Tires | Level Kit

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5ft Box | Winter Tires | Level Kit

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

90,353KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E88MFB83504

  • Exterior Colour SL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00U490AA
  • Mileage 90,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Level Kit, Remote Start, 6.5ft Box, Winter Tires, Tow Mirrors, Spray-In Box Liner, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Cargo Box Lighting, Rear View Camera, Chrome E
Compare at $45308 - Our Price is just $43988!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,353 kms. It's sl in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E88MFB83504.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat
Chrome Exterior Accents
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Cargo Box Lighting
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2021 Ford F-150