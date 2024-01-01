$41,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT *302A XTR, 5.0L V8, 20s*
2021 Ford F-150
XLT *302A XTR, 5.0L V8, 20s*
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E50MFC67855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!
Compare at $42740 - Our Price is just $41495!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2021 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 104,000 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. All Pre-Owned vehicles from Bourgeois Motors Ford come with the balance of the manufacturer's warranty. Additionally, we are pleased to offer buyers a selection of extended warranty options to suit their specific vehicle needs. See a representative for complete details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry and remote engine start, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Dynamic Hitch Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E50MFC67855.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-LIKE PVD
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
XTR PACKAGE
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Intelligent access w/push button start
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Power-Sliding Rear Window
Exterior parking camera rear
360 degree camera
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Chrome Exterior Accents
Rear Under-Seat Storage
4G LTE
Power-Adjustable Pedals
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
Connected Built-In Navigation
SYNC 4
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Cargo Box Lighting
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
LED BOX LIGHTING W/ZONE LIGHTING
2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents
8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster
BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage
10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2021 Ford F-150