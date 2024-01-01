$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT AWD
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT AWD
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,255KM
VIN 3FMTK1SS5MMA00277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT0710
- Mileage 41,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, SYNC 4, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection!
The future is electrifying, and this Mustang Mach-E is leading the charge. This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This SUV has 41,255 kms. It's infinite blue metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Dual Electric Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Select AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Select as it comes with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring SYNC 4 with an enhanced voice activated navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features include ActiveX seats with a power driver seat, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, dual zone climate control, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, reverse parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sync 4, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK1SS5MMA00277.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
9.05 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Activex Bucket Seats
SiriusXM Radio w/360L
SYNC 4
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
WHEELS: 18" CARBONIZED GREY-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E