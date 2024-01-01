$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,422KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K5CA55MU724346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U329
- Mileage 29,422 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heads Up Display!
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2021 Hyundai Kona is for sale today in Midland.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 29,422 kms. It's pulse red in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate AWD. This KONA Ultimate is Hyundai's pinnicle trim and comes loaded with a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen and built in navigation, high beam assist, forward collision warning, a wireless charging pad, power sunroof, leather heated seats and a heated steering wheel. You will also get a proximity key, an 8 way power drivers seat, a rear view camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2021 Hyundai Kona is for sale today in Midland.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 29,422 kms. It's pulse red in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate AWD. This KONA Ultimate is Hyundai's pinnicle trim and comes loaded with a larger 8 inch colour touchscreen and built in navigation, high beam assist, forward collision warning, a wireless charging pad, power sunroof, leather heated seats and a heated steering wheel. You will also get a proximity key, an 8 way power drivers seat, a rear view camera, LED headlights and automatic temperature control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Wireless Charging, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.579 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Premium audio system: Infinity
18" x 7.5J Aluminum Wheels
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD/MP3 Infinity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
2018 Honda Civic Hatchback LX HEATED SEATS | BT 150,910 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD LOW KM | LEATHER SEATS 29,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun and Tech 101,651 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2021 Hyundai KONA