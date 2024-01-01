$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD - Cooled Seats
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Ultimate AWD - Cooled Seats
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,305KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL1MU371877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Crimson
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U263
- Mileage 37,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Midland.
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This low mileage SUV has just 37,305 kms. It's red crimson in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.195 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Aluminum
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Premium audio system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
705-540-8015
2021 Hyundai Tucson