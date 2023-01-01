2021 Kia Forte

$26,498 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 7 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10402353

10402353 Stock #: 23VN21A

23VN21A VIN: 3KPF54AD4ME352158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,701 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Console Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.