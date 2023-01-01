Menu
2021 Kia Forte

43,701 KM

Details Description Features

$26,498

+ tax & licensing
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai

705-540-8015

Location

868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8

Contact Seller

43,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10402353
  • Stock #: 23VN21A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD4ME352158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 16969 kilometers below market average!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we don’t just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences – in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complementary delivery in an enclosed trailer. Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We’re constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money. WE BUY CARS – Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, full disclosure on all service and Carfax® With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs! The Bourgeois Auto Group is proud to serve Midland, Georgian Bay, Simcoe County, Toronto Ottawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, London, Markham, Vaughn, Kitchener, Richmond Hill, Burlington Sudbury, Oshawa, Barrie, St. Catharine’s, Guelph, Cambridge, Kingston, Thunder Bay, Waterloo, Brantford Pickering Niagara Falls, Peterborough, Sault Ste. Marie, Sarnia, North Bay, Belleville, Timmins, Woodstock, St. Thomas, Stratford, Orillia, Owen Sound, Aurora, Milton, Oakville, Parry Sound, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Whitby. Our brands include Hyundai, Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, AMG, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, FIAT, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

