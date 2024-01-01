$25,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Sale
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
7,946KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DV8ML556872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U538
- Mileage 7,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $26778 - Our Price is just $25998!
This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 7,946 kms. It's aspen white tricoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.927 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Sport Cloth Seat Trim
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
PACKAGE PR00 W/PREMIUM PACKAGE
Active Emergency Braking
Prima-Tex Appointed Seat Trim
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Bose Personal Plus Audio System
Rear Roof Mounted Spoiler
Intelligent AroundView Monitor (I-AVM)
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Radio: Display Audio System
WHEELS: 17" BLACK ALLOY
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2021 Nissan Kicks