2021 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights
Location
Bourgeois Midland Hyundai
868 King St, Midland, ON L4R 0B8
705-540-8015
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,768KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DV4ML564452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Midland.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 52,768 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, a touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoishyundai.com/finance/
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Bourgeois Auto Group, we dont just sell cars; for over 75 years, we have delivered extraordinary automotive experiences in every showroom, on the road, and at your home. Offering complimentary delivery in an enclosed trailer.
Why buy from the Bourgeois Auto Group? Whether you are looking for a great place to buy your next new or used vehicle find a qualified repair center or looking for parts for your vehicle the Bourgeois Auto Group has the answer. We offer both new vehicles and pre-owned vehicles with over 25 brand manufacturers and over 200 Pre-owned Vehicles to choose from. We're constantly changing to meet the needs of our customers and stay ahead of the competition, and we are committed to investing in modern technology to ensure that we are always on the cutting edge. We use very strategic programs and tools that give us current market data to price our vehicles to the market to make sure that our customers are getting the best deal not only on the new car but on your trade-in as well. Ask for your free Live Market analysis report and save time and money.
WE BUY CARS Any make model or condition, No purchase necessary. We are OPEN 24 hours a Day/7 Days a week with our online showroom and chat service. Our market value pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles all the time. Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 pre-owned websites every day to ensure that every single customer receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. Customer service is our top priority. No hidden costs or fees, and full disclosure on all services and Carfax®.
With over 23 brands and over 400 full- and part-time employees, we look forward to serving all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.927 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Sport Cloth Seat Trim
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Active Emergency Braking
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Radio: Display Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
