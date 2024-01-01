Menu
<b>Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect!</b><br> <br> Compare at $24708 - Our Price is just $23988! <br> <br> Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Midland. <br> <br>Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 78,261 kms. Its pearl white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is SV. Upgrading from the S trim level to this SV model is a great choice as you will receive 17 inch aluminum wheels, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system and a power moonroof. This SV also comes with heated front seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, and Nissans Intelligent Key with push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

2021 Nissan Qashqai

78,261 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV Sunroof | Heated Seats & Wheel | SXM

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SV Sunroof | Heated Seats & Wheel | SXM

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

78,261KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1BW8MW448103

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23QA103A
  • Mileage 78,261 KM

Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, NissanConnect!

Compare at $24708 - Our Price is just $23988!

Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 78,261 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. Upgrading from the S trim level to this SV model is a great choice as you will receive 17 inch aluminum wheels, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind spot warning system and a power moonroof. This SV also comes with heated front seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, and Nissan's Intelligent Key with push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
NissanConnect

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
6.39 Axle Ratio

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Alloy

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

CD Player
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

POWER MOONROOF

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bourgeois Nissan

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

Call Dealer

705-540-XXXX

(click to show)

705-540-8010

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Nissan

705-540-8010

2021 Nissan Qashqai