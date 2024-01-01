Menu
Low Mileage!

This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 19,315 kms. Its g41 in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Qashqais trim level is SL AWD. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SL youll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto! This Qashqai even has Nissans Divide-N-Hide cargo management system that helps make space for all of your weekend toys.

Watch This Vehicle

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G41
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Midland.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 19,315 kms. It's g41 in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SL AWD. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SL you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto! This Qashqai even has Nissan's Divide-N-Hide cargo management system that helps make space for all of your weekend toys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/



Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Sport steering wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
6.39 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
6 Speakers

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Nissan Qashqai