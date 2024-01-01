$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,851KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT3BA2MC716045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24AL09A
- Mileage 45,851 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 45,851 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Big on interior space, and bigger on value, this Nissan Rogue is ready to take your family on the next adventure. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 45,851 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This SV adds a sunroof, chrome door handles, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go, remote start, lane keep assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor and blind spot assist to the amazing list of features. You will also get accented alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, heated side mirrors and LED lighting with automatic headlights. The tech and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect with touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and steering wheel, a proximity key, and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Blind Spot Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
5.604 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Trim
Chrome Trim
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Wi-Fi
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats 38,348 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights 73,201 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue S - Heated Seats - Android Auto 52,317 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2021 Nissan Rogue