2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats
2021 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
Used
62,871KM
VIN JN8AT3DD6MW312714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl/Super Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U639
- Mileage 62,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate!
With room for five and a large load of cargo, this 2020 Nissan Rogue offers impressive practicality and versatility, in an attractive package. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 62,871 kms. It's boulder gray pearl/super black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum Rogue is the ultimate in safety, style and luxury with a power liftgate, built in navigation, soft Nappa leather seats, driver memory settings, heads-up display, a 360 degree camera, power sunroof, chrome exterior accents, Wi-Fi hotspot, distance pacing cruise control with stop and go technology, remote start, lane keep assist, and blind spot warning. It also comes with unique alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a large touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, lane departure warning and automatic braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads-up Display, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
5.604 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
10 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Nappa leather seat trim
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
360 Camera
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Wi-Fi
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2021.5 MODEL YEAR
Radio: Bose w/10 Speakers & Navigation
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2021 Nissan Rogue