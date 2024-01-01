Menu
Compare at $23170 - Our Price is just $22495! 

Make the most of your moments with the one of a kind 2021 Subaru Impreza. This 2021 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Midland. 

Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2021 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, youll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2021 Subaru Impreza.This wagon has 77,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Seating

Cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 15-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
2021 Subaru Impreza