2021 Tesla Model 3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 4 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8004933

8004933 Stock #: 00U073

00U073 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6MF848607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 12,493 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.