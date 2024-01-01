$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Trail V6
2021 Toyota Tacoma
Trail V6
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,872KM
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXMX282249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This Toyota Tacoma stands out from the pack with good looks and rugged capability. This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,872 kms. It's um in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is Trail. Over built and designed to perform, this capable Tacoma Trail edition lives up to its name and comes with everything you need such as Predator side step bars, unique exterior styling and aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate, remote keyless entry, heated front seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera and SiriusXM, power heated mirrors and rear underseat storage. Additional features include dual zone climate control, LED running lights, unique interior accents, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a power drivers seat, a sliding rear window, Toyota Safety Sense that includes lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay
Connected Services by Toyota
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.91 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Speed-Sensing Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Radio: Audio Plus
EZ Tailgate
Wheels: 16" Off Road Dark Grey Machined
Trail Grade Fabric Seat Trim
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2021 Toyota Tacoma