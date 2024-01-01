$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Leather Seats
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks - Leather Seats
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,296KM
VIN 3FMCR9C66NRD69455
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24KC52A
- Mileage 28,296 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
If you want true off-road ruggedness in an urban, friendly package, look no further than this Ford Bronco Sport. This 2022 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Midland.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This low mileage SUV has just 28,296 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Outer Banks. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Outer Banks package is a great choice as it includes leather heated front seats, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a reverse sensing system, a proximity key with push button start and power seats. It also includes LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9C66NRD69455.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.80 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Four wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Exterior parking camera rear
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360
WHEELS: 18" EBONY BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM
Leather Trimmed Heated Sport Contour Bucket Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2022 Ford Bronco Sport