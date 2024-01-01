$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,402KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J93NBB01578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,402 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 26,402 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than exclusive styling, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, larger dark aluminum wheels, SiriusXM and a massive 12 inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect 4G LTE, heated ActiveX power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, this impressive SUV also includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, front fog lights, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, automatic emergency braking, a rear view camera and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J93NBB01578.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Midland.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This low mileage SUV has just 26,402 kms. It's agate black metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than exclusive styling, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition, larger dark aluminum wheels, SiriusXM and a massive 12 inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect 4G LTE, heated ActiveX power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, this impressive SUV also includes blind spot detection, lane keep assist, front fog lights, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, automatic emergency braking, a rear view camera and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J93NBB01578.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Cargo Net
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
3.36 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front license plate bracket
Panoramic Vista Roof
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Auto high-beam headlights
SiriusXM
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Connected Built-In Navigation System
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
Lane Centring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 108,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe HIGH COUNTRY 67,500 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain SLT 48,421 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Ford Edge