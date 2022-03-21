Menu
2022 Ford Escape

6,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bourgeois Motors

705-526-2278

2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid

Location

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8947222
  • Stock #: PT0032
  • VIN: 1FMCU9CZ2NUA48210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

Bourgeois Motors

281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1

705-526-XXXX

705-526-2278

Alternate Numbers
1-877-521-2278
