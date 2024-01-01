$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJK1MT8NEA05526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Matter Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Park Assist, Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Lane Keep Assist
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 41,000 kms. It's dark matter metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum Max. Stepping up to this Ford Expedition Platinum is a wise choice as you'll receive plenty of luxurious features such as exclusive aluminum wheels and exclusive exterior styling, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a larger 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional top of the line features include lane keep assist, power heated and cooled luxury leather seats with power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds a 360 degree camera, active park assist, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control with intersection assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT8NEA05526.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2022 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 41,000 kms. It's dark matter metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum Max. Stepping up to this Ford Expedition Platinum is a wise choice as you'll receive plenty of luxurious features such as exclusive aluminum wheels and exclusive exterior styling, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, a larger 12 inch touchscreen paired with connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional top of the line features include lane keep assist, power heated and cooled luxury leather seats with power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds a 360 degree camera, active park assist, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control with intersection assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT8NEA05526.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Adaptive suspension
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Rear Audio Controls
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Variable Valve Control
Reversible cargo mat
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
SiriusXM w/360L
Heated/Ventilated Luxury Leather-Trimmed Seats
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET MATS
ControlTrac w/3.73 eLSD
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
WHEELS: 22" 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
22 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 55,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT PREMIUM 188,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 10,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Ford Expedition