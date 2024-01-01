$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,386KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH9NGB56341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3!
Compare at $41195 - Our Price is just $39995!
The Ford Explorer is primed for modern-day exploration. Its adjustable interior offers space and comfort for the whole family. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 72,386 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This well equipped Ford Explorer XLT comes with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, voice activated dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with a reverse sensing system, power liftgate and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, a proximity key and a remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH9NGB56341.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
LED Lights
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
4G LTE
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs
Front & 2nd Rows Black Carpet Floor Mats
Wheels: 18" 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Ford Explorer