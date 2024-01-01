$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN6NEE73333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 21,000 kms. It's iconic silver metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Ford F-250 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, power front seats, a digital dash, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BN6NEE73333.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
397 AMP ALTERNATOR
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Exterior parking camera rear
PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO
DUAL 78 AH 750 CCA MEDIUM DUTY BATTERIES
HARD FOLDING TONNEAU PICKUP BOX COVER
LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2022 Ford F-250