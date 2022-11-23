$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Motors
705-526-2278
2022 Ford F-350
2022 Ford F-350
XL
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
8,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9348271
- Stock #: 22T805A
- VIN: 1FTRF3DT3NED81624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 22T805A
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bourgeois Motors
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Cres, Midland, ON L4R 4L1