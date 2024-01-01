$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-450
SUPER DUTY King Ranch DRW
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,748KM
VIN 1FT8W4DT3NEC52929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T937A
- Mileage 16,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection!
This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-450 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-450 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 16,748 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-450 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this premium F-450 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with forged aluminum wheels, exclusive Kingsville brown leather seats that are heated and cooled, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, painted exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. This impressive truck also includes a larger colour touchscreen with built-in navigation, LED auto headlights, illuminated side running boards, 10-way power front seats and heated rear seats, a useful driver door keypad, Ford Co-Pilot360 with a 360 degree camera and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane departure waring, automatic emergency braking and genuine wood trim, a leather heated steering wheel, dual zone climate control, smart device remote engine start, power adjustable pedals plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W4DT3NEC52929.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 6,350 kgs (14,000 lbs) Payload Package
Limited Slip w/4.30 Axle Ratio
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Rear Step Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Exterior parking camera rear
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
KING RANCH ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Unique King Ranch Leather Front Captain's Chairs
Ford Co-Pilot360
SYNC 4
19.5" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels
Multi-Contour Driver/Passenger Seats
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
